Boston United fan Steve Walmsley was given a 50th birthday to remember - after being brought to life on a birthday cake.

His partner Mellie Griffin commissioned the dessert in the shape of a womble - a longstanding nickname - which also featured Steve’s trademark amber and black mohawk hairstyle and Pilgrims scarf.

Steve watches a game at York Street. Photo: @russelldossett (www.sportspictures.online) nNX-TVVg6TIwxjbZ3r2E

Steve - who reached his half century yesterday - is a regular at United games both home and away.

The cake was made by Kelly Moat.

The birthday cake. GmzoMbx4aeg5FbizPgLJ