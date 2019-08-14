Boston United have ‘regrettably’ disbanded their ladies team

Boston United have disbanded their ladies team.

The Pilgrims claimed the East Midlands Women’s Regional League Cup Plate and Division One North title last season.

However, after struggling to replace departed manager Lee Mitchell, the club has announced it will not be running a team in the 2019-20 season.

“Despite our best efforts the club has been unsuccessful in recruiting a manager for our ladies team for the forthcoming season,” a club statement read.

“At the same time, a number of players have understandably sought to secure their playing opportunities with other clubs in the region.

“As a result, at this late stage, we cannot be confident of recruiting a new manager, nor a squad of a sufficient size or calibre to compete in the East Midlands Regional Premier League in the 2019-2020 season.

“We have therefore regrettably concluded that we have no option but to disband our ladies team, a decision we have not taken lightly.

“We do not rule out resurrecting a ladies team in the future and will keep the situation under annual review.

“We would like to thank our ladies squad and support staff for the enthusiasm and commitment they have shown, which achieved so much in a relatively short three seasons.

“They have all been great ambassadors for Boston United Football Club.”