Boston United loanee Jordan Adebayo-Smith was named on Lincoln City bench to face Manchester United

Jordan Adebayo-Smith was named on the Lincoln City bench to face Manchester United last night.

However, the winger is still expected to be in Boston United’s squad to face Sutton Coldfield Town in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Adebayo-Smith is currently on loan at York Street until January, but the length and terms of the deal means that - despite there being no recall option - he is still eligible to feature for the Red Imps in the Leasing.com Trophy.

Boston will be glad to see Adebayo-Smith available for Saturday’s cup clash as Jay Rollins is expected to be out of contention after injuring his ankle in the weekend’s 2-0 win over Southport.

Adebayo-Smith - who United boss Craig Elliott likens to last season’s impressive loan signing Max Wright - was an unused substitute as the Manchester United under 21s left Sincil bank with a 1-0 win, courtesy of James Garner’s 20th-minute goal.