Boston United look for win repeat at Hereford

Boston United will face Hereford this afternoon, looking to be the first team to record a league win at Edgar Street since they did just that on the final day of last season.

However, despite defeating the Bulls twice last campaign, manager Craig Elliott says he has no idea what to expect.

“I just think every game is so difficult to predict, to judge who’s going to be a good team or an average team on the day,” he confessed.

“It’s still so difficult to predict at this stage of the season.”

Tom Clare and Brad Abbott secured a 2-0 win in Hereford in the final game of last season.

This campaign the Bulls - currently eighth in the National League North, five places and two points ahead of Boston having played one game more - are unbeaten at home.

They beat AFC Telford and drew with Spennymoor and Brackley.

But following Boston’s 5-0 win over Altrincham on Monday, Elliott says his side go with confidence.

“For us, we’re looking to kick on,” he added.

“It makes it a half-decent start for us now and something to build on.”

Jordan Thewlis and Jay Rollins will sit out the final game of their three-match bans.

Kick off will be at 3pm.