Boston United must be pitch perfect to avoid Sutton Coldfield FA Cup upset

Craig Elliott believes Sutton Coldfield Town are an underdog with plenty of bite.

Boston United head to Coles Lane clear favourites to win today’s FA Cup third qualifying round clash.

But the team with National League North promotion ambitions know that Town - third-bottom of the Northern Premier League South East Division - will be no pushovers.

Manager Elliott believes the Royals - who play in the same division as Stamford, who Boston beat 4-0 in the previous round - will be keen to cause an upset on their 3G pitch.

While Boston train on a similar surface, the Pilgrims boss believes there will be additional challenges.

“The biggest barrier is going to be the pitch,” he said.

“It’s not one of the modern ones, it’s an old one. A difficult pitch to play on in that respect.

“They’re underdogs and I’m under no illusions it’ll be difficult in that perspective.

“We’re favourites and we have to go there like we did in the last round - when I thought we were excellent - same attitude, same manner, same result.”

Today’s match kicks off at 3pm.