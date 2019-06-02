Boston United must become ‘hard to beat’ - Elliott

Craig Elliott has warned that his new-look Boston United side must be tough nuts to crack.

Having learnt lessons from last season, his first full campaign at the Jakemans Stadium, the Pilgrims boss has demanded his side become more stubborn defensively.

“I’ve said it before that I want this team to be hard to beat,” said Elliott, who won three promotions in four seasons with former club Shaw Lane.

“That’s the way I’m used to my sides playing. We’re hard to break down and hard to play against.

“It wasn’t always like that last season and that needs to change.”

Indeed, United lost 12 of their 23 competitive fixtures at home in the 2018-19 campaign, also conceding too many late goals which proved costly to the club.

Had the Pilgrims not shipped stoppage-time goals against Bradford Park Avenue, Afreton, Ashton United, Southport and AFC Telford they would have accumulated a further nine points, enough to finish in the play-off spots.

Keen to put that right, Elliott has recruited goalkeeper Peter Crook, defender Luke Shiels, midfielder Tom Platt and striker Jordan Thewlis.

Agreeing new terms with winger Jonathan Wafula - who has often proved an asset defensively, most notably in away matches - also fits in with the manager’s strategy.

“In this league positive results come in different ways. You can’t always be pretty,” Elliott continued.

“I’ve identified ways I want us to play and I think the players I have brought in are the right types to deliver that.

“They have experience at this level and know what it takes to win.”