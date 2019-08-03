Boston United must get early points on the board, says Craig Elliott ahead of Chester curtain raiser

Craig Elliott believes it is vital for Boston United to get points on the board early on as the National League North prepares to kick off with its mad opening month.

With teams still gelling, the opposition’s weaknesses not yet exposed and the adrenaline taking over amidst the excitement, August can often throw up a few results which look completely out of place once the season begins to pan out.

And that’s why the Pilgrims boss is adamant it is important to lay down an early marker.

“I think it’s always difficult, the first few weeks,” said Elliott.

“Everybody’s got a lot of energy and enthusiasm and things don’t settle down.

“You just hope you can get points on the board early on.”

United begin their campaign today at home to Chester, who beat Boston twice last season, with former Blues players George Green and Shaun Tuton in their ranks.

“We’ve got a difficult start, but what is an easy game in this league?” Elliott added.

“I’m just excited now to get the league campaign going.”

Tuton, Dominic Knowles, Ashley Jackson and Andi Thanoj are expected to be available for selection after missing Monday’s county cup win against Stamford.

However, Jonathan Wafula will sit out the start of the campaign with a knee injury.

“I think Jono’s the only one who’ll be ruled out,” Elliott said. “Tuton’s close. Knowles too.”

Kick off will be at 3pm.

