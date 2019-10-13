Boston United new boy Martyn Woolford can offer a much-needed ‘steady head’ in the big games, says Craig Elliott

Craig Elliott believes experienced campaigner Martyn Woolford’s can help steady the Pilgrims’ ship.

The former Sheffield United, Bristol City and Grimsby Town man made his Boston United debut during yesterday’s 2-1 defeat at Darlington.

Elliott’s old friend can play in a number of roles, but after playing the majority of his career as a left winger, he could offer direct competition for Nicky Walker.

“He’s left footed, can play left wing, centre midfield, full back,” Elliott said.

“He gives us options and I think Nicky does need a bit of competition as well.

“He’s comfortable on the ball and experienced; we don’t have too much of that.”

Indeed, Elliott believes Woolford’s know-how could be vital in important matches.

“Thinking about FA Cup games and playing some of the bigger teams, like York City away, we’re going to need that steady head really,” the manager added.

“We’ve got a lot of energy but sometimes we need that composure.

“I know him pretty well, personally. He lives the same area as me.

“I know all about his pedigree and he’s comfortable on the ball. In big games that’s what we need really.”