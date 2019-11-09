Boston United nominated for Football Supporters’ Association award for second year running

Boston United news. Photo: David Dales

The Pilgrims and the Boston United Community Foundation will vye for the The National Game Community Award alongside Bath FC, Dagenham and Redbridge, Dulwich Hamlet, Stockport County and Whitehawk FC.

This is the second year the FSA (previously known as the Football Supporters’ Federation) have run the National Game Community Award, which highlights the variety of excellent community outreach work undertaken by non-league football clubs.

Those who are shortlisted are clubs whose innovation involves supporters and local partners in making a positive impact in their local communities.

Among the Pilgrims' initiatives are free tickets for local schools and members of their junior football teams, their annual Community Day and last season's Celebration Day against Curzon Ashton, when the club created a fun FanZone outside the stadium for all to enjoy, as well as offering free tickets to the game.

They also joined forces with Fans for Diversity, helping to highlight their cause, and invited children and their families from a local Polish school.