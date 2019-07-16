Boston United president John Blackwell to release memoirs this week

The memoirs of Boston United club stalwart John Blackwell will go on sale at the club’s Community Day this weekend.

From Sponge Man to President charts the life of Blackwell, from his days at school in the town and association with local league side Real Towell to being persuaded to join the Pilgrims by legendary manager Jim Smith.

After linking up with the York Street club, Blackwell held many positions, including secretary and general manager.

Since retiring he has taken on the mantle of being the club’s president.

“I’m very proud of the book,” Blackwell said.

“There are some ups and downs in there.”

The book, co-writen by George Wheatman, will be priced at £15.

Sunday’s Community Day (11am-3pm) will be held at the Jakemans Stadium with fans able to meet the 2019-20 squad and manager Craig Elliott’s team, watch a training session, as well as enjoy the other attractions and displays on offer.

From Sponge Man to President will also be available at other outlets, to be announced.

