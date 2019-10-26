Boston United receive 'positive' news about strikers Jake Wright and Jordan Thewlis... but Lewis Gibbens returns to Mansfield Town

Boston United have received a huge boost regarding Jake Wright's injury, although defender Lewis Gibbens' loan spell has come to an abrupt halt.

Meanwhile, Jordan Thewlis has received some 'positive' news about his groin problem.

Jordan Thewlis has some 'positive news'.

Pilgrims boss Craig Elliott revealed that on-loan striker Wright - who has been out of action with a torn hamstring since early August - trained with the club on Thursday evening.

Wright will be ineligible to face parent club York City on Tuesday, although Elliott hopes to see him back in action within '10-14 days'.

"We've missed him," the manager said of the attacker who netted three times in four games this season.

"He's been a very big player for us, and seeing him on Thursday reminded me just what a good player he is.

Lewis Gibbens has returned to Mansfield Town.

"His finishing's great and we want him back available again."

Thewlis has been battling a groin problem since the summer, but Elliott hopes the eight-goal leading scorer is on the mend.

"It's looking like we've had some positive news with Jordan," Elliott added.

"He had a scan and it seems his groin isn't as bad as we'd feared.

"It's been a tough one to manage. He's been in and out of training and it's been difficult knowing when to play him and when to try to rest it.

"Hopefully he can get fully fit and score a few more goals for us."

The bad news for Boston is that teenage defender Gibbens, who had joined on loan from League Two Mansfield Town, faces another spell on the sidelines.

He limped off with a groin injury just seven minutes into last weekend's FA Cup win at Hednesford Town.

"The bad news is Gibbo. He's torn his groin pretty badly and so he's gone back to Mansfield," Elliott added.

"He'll be out for three or four months."

Fellow central defender Luke Shiels is believed to be over the worst of the injury which saw him sidelined at Keys Park, while the signing of former Manchester City right back Demeaco Duhaney could see Ben Middleton available to also feature in the heart of defence if called upon.

