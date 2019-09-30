Boston United release positive news about Jake Wright injury

Jake Wright looks set to return to Boston United in the next few week.

The on-loan striker scored three times in four appearances before tearing his hamstring while training with parent club York City.

He hasn’t featured for Boston since the 1-0 win over Leamington on August 13, but manager Craig Elliott hopes that will change soon.

“Fingers crossed, he’s having a scan to make sure everything’s ok next week,” Elliott said after Saturday’s 2-0 win against Southport.

“He started running last week. It’s a matter of building up his fitness now.

“He’s another very, very good player to have back.

“If we can have him back in the next two or three weeks that’d be brilliant.”