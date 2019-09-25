Boston United's FA Cup opponents confirmed

Boston United will travel to Sutton Coldfield Town for their FA Cup third qualifying round match.

The Royals, who play in the Northern Premier League South East Division, beat United's National League North rivals Kettering Town 2-1 last night in their replay.

Pilgrims boss Craig Elliott and chief scout Richard Boryszczuk were among the crowd as Sutton Coldfield came from behind to pip their higher-league opponents.

Boston progressed after beating Stamford 4-0 on Saturday.

The match will take place on October 5 at Coles Lane.