Boston United’s injured quartet look to be out for remainder of season

Craig Elliott fears his walking wounded will sit out the rest of the season.

Boston United host Ashton United tomorrow before travelling to Hereford United on Saturday.

But Elliott believes leading scorers Gavin Allott (thigh) and Nicky Walker (knee), midfielder Jonathan Wafula (knee) and defender Ryan Cresswell (neck) will not be available.

When asked if any of the quartet could return, the manager said: “I don’t think so.

“Cressy maybe more chance than most, I think Gav’s definitely a no.

“Nicky Walker maybe next Saturday at Hereford, but that’d be risking him for no reason.

“The same with Jono, he’s been told to rest it.”