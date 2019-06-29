Boston United’s squad must keep learning - Macca

The key to Boston United having a successful campaign is evolution, according to John McDermott.

The former Grimsby Town legend and ex-Alfreton Town manager has joined the Pilgrims as Craig Elliott’s number two.

And he believes that squads that are willing to learn and grow together will be able to mix it with the top sides in this National League North.

“It’s going to be an interesting season. Some clubs have good some good budgets and they’re making good signings,” he said.

“Consistency is massive. To be successful you need to keep your best players fit. If they’re playing together every week they get even more consistent. That’s key.

“But recruitment is also massive if you want to be successful. You’ve got to get that right.”

McDermott is adamant that the right personnel is more important than a bulging bank balance.

He added: “Budgets help but that doesn’t guarantee anything.

“You need to get the right players, ones who are at the club for the right reason.

“You need players who are mentally tough, as well as physically, but who still want to be coached and want to improve.

“I was playing football until I was 38 and I was still learning.

“I’ve been a coach for 20 years and I’m still learning, you should always want to improve who you are.”