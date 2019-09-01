Boston United’s Thanoj and Walker believe draw should have been three points

The mood in Boston United’s dressing room was that one point should have been three following yesterday’s draw at Hereford.

Nicky Walker and Andi Thanoj echoed manager Craig Elliott in suggesting that, although happy with the draw, the consensus was that the Pilgrims could have left Edgar Street with their first away victory of the season.

“I think we played well as a team. I think we deserved three points but we are happy with a point,” Thanoj said.

“It’s a tough place to come so we’ll take the point.

“They’re a physical team so we knew we had to do that side today.

“We created some good chances but we couldn’t get the win today.”

In a game of few chances Walker caused the Bulls problems with his inswinging corners from both sides, Simon Ainge seeing an effort cleared off the line, Tom Platt going close and keeper Brandon hall forced into some last-ditch punching.

“We just said in the changing room that, although we feel like we were the better team, we would have taken a point beforehand,” Walker said.

“But we are disappointed we didn’t get all three.

“I’ve been working in training on working with both feet, inswingers. The gaffer’s trusted me with it.

“I wanted to improve my game even more and today the lads are unlucky, two off the line and the keeper put one round the corner.

“I’m more working on putting into an area rather than people, but they’re working now.”