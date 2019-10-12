Boston United skipper Luke Shiels keen for win repeat at Darlington... but not another red card

Luke Shiels has felt the highs and lows at Darlington. Today he returns to Blackwell Meadows keen for another positive.

The Boston United skipper was part of the Alfreton Town side which left the north east with three points last season following a 1-0 victory.

But victory came at a price with Shiels dismissed for two bookable offences late on in the contest.

“I got a red card in the last games I played at Darlo,” Shiels said.

“Hopefully it’ll be a different story for me. We won that one 1-0. I’d rather get a 1-0 and not get sent off this time.

“But we’ll go with the same mentality as every game and I’m sure we’ll conduct ourselves properly.”

United will also be keen for their skipper to avoid a red, especially as the Pilgrims finished last season’s contest in Darlington - a 1-0 defeat - with nine men following the dismissals of Ben Middleton and George Willis.

New signing Martyn Woolford could be in line for a debut against the Quakers, while United are hoping Jay Rollins and Simon Ainge will overcome knocks and be available for selection.

Today’s contest kicks off at 3pm.