Boston United squad 2019-20 - who’s in?

Craig Elliott is busy building the Boston United squad he believes will see the club leave York Street with a bang.

But who’s who at the Jakemans Stadium this season? Find out with our handy guide to the Pilgrims, which will be updated with every new signing...

1. Luke Shiels The defender arrived as Craig Elliott's first summer signing, moving from Alfreton Town. Has previous experience with Harrogate. SNL-141018-173606013 Johnston Press Resell

2. Andi Thanoj The quick-footed midfielder is on board for the 2019-20 season after joining in December 2018. Freelance

3. Nicky Walker Returned last season for his third spell with the club. Walker was the Pilgrims's leading scorer with 11 goals. John Aron Photography 07743056202

4. Jay Rollins Winger Rollins, a former Player of the Year, is preparing for his fifth campaign at the Jakemans Stadium. Freelance

