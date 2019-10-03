Boston United striker Dominic Knowles eyes more cup glory

Dominic Knowles knows how good it feels to cause a cup upset. Now he wants to avoid one with Boston United.

The Pilgrims return to knockout action on Saturday as they travel to Sutton Coldfield Town in the FA Cup’s third qualifying round (KO 3pm).

Two divisions separate National League North United and their Northern Premier League South East Division hosts – the same gap there was between Burton Albion and Wigan Athletic in 2014.

Knowles was on the scoresheet on that August evening as the League Two Brewers defeated their opponents from the Championship 2-1.

The Pilgrims striker says that is the finest cup memory of his career to date.

And he knows that if he is to better that night, Boston must overcome a potential banana skin at Coles Lane.

“When I was at Burton I scored against Wigan: that was the big cup memory for me so far,” Knowles told The Standard.

“But we’d like to go on a good run this year.

“There’s financial benefits and and a good cup run can get more fans in as well.

“There were loads of fans (at Stamford in the previous round) and it’s good to see.”

While the winners of Saturday’s match will pocket £11,250 in prize money, Knowles believes there is much more at stake.

Not only does he agree with manager Craig Elliott that a good cup run can create a buzz around a club, he believes that more matches added to the fixture list will help to build momentum.

“It keeps you concentrating and focussed,” Knowles added.

“The lads will all say they prefer playing to training, because that’s what we train for.

“The more games we play the better, and a good cup run does the lads the world of good.

“It just builds more confidence.”

The Royals booked their place in the third qualifying round following last Tuesday’s 2-1 replay win over Boston’s league rivals Kettering Town.