Boston United target a hat-trick of home wins against Blyth Spartans

Boston United boss Craig Elliott wants to make it a hat-trick of home wins against Blyth Spartans.

Following their FA Cup heroics, the Pilgrims host Blyth, who currently sit third-bottom of the National League North, on Saturday (KO 3pm).

United are unbeaten at home in their eight competitive matches this season, and boss Elliott wants his side to add to back-to-back home wins against the Spartans.

“There are all sorts of challenges, but we’re at home,” he said.

“Our home record’s good so we should go into the game all positive about that.”

Blyth - managed by ex-Newcastle United midfielder Lee Clark - may have recently pulled away from the foot of the table, but the weekend’s 2-2 draw with title-chasing Chester suggests they will be no pushovers.

Indeed, Elliott will not be taking chances.

“We know we have to respect this league,” he said. “This week will be different challenges. Blyth have drawn with Chester and that’s a good result.

“I think they believe they’ve got one of the best players in this league with (midfielder Callum) Roberts, I’ve not actually seen him yet.

“But we’ll treat them with respect.”

United will run the rule over injury-hit Luke Shiels, Lewis Gibbens, Ben Middleton and Jordan Thewlis, while hoping a sickness bug within the squad has also subsided.

Brad Abbott, Nicky Walker, Gavin Allott and Gregg Smith scored in last season’s 4-0 home win against Blyth, with Ashley Hemmings and Kabongo Tshimanga settling a 2-1 win in the previous campaign.

Saturday’s contest will be followed by Tuesday night’s rescheduled trip to league leaders York City (KO 7.45pm).