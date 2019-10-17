Boston United title-winner buys football club

Boston United title-winner Mark Clifford is now the owner of his own football club.

The defender, who was part of the Pilgrims squad which pipped Dagenham and Redbridge to win the Conference in 2002, has completed the takeover of Ilkeston Town.

Clifford, who has been head coach of the Robins since July, has bought the club from outgoing owner Alan Hardy.

“It’s taken a while to push it through but I’m thrilled it’s now complete,” Clifford said, as reported by the Ilkeston Advertiser.

“I have a couple of investors that I’m keen to get on board and there are various plans that we will reveal in the coming days and weeks that will detail the sustainable model we aim to create which I believe will never see the club go out of existence again.”

Boston paid £7,500 to sign Clifford from Ilkeston in February 2001.

He made 63 appearances before leaving to join Nuneaton Borough.

Clifford says that taking over his former club is a dream come true.

“This is an extremely proud day for me and an ambition fulfilled after 25 years in football,” he said in a club statement.

“I’m going into this with my eyes wide open knowing that there is a lot of hard work ahead to develop our squad and improve our ground.

“There are big challenges ahead but I’ll be surrounded by good people committed to driving our standards, on and off the pitch.”

Clifford, who was previously assistant manager to ex-Pilgrim Martin Carruthers at Basford United, says their will be ‘no immediate change’ to his dug-out duties.