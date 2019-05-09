Boston United.

Boston United used 49 players last season... can you remember them all?

Boston United used 49 players during the 2018-19 campaign.

A mid-season rebuild and a high number of loanees, plus five players making their only appearance in a county cup contest, added to the total. Can you remember all of them?

The Pilgrims skipper has been a mainstay for most of the season, his second with the club. Apps: 43

1. George Willis

The Pilgrims skipper has been a mainstay for most of the season, his second with the club. Apps: 43
Freelance
Buy a Photo
Joined in the summer, but left for Tamworth after struggling for game time. Apps: 6 NNN-180109-202137002

2. Jordan Gough

Joined in the summer, but left for Tamworth after struggling for game time. Apps: 6 NNN-180109-202137002
Johnston Press Resell
Buy a Photo
One of Craig Elliott's big-name signings, but joined Hyde after making just one appearance in the county cup. Apps: 1

3. John McCombe

One of Craig Elliott's big-name signings, but joined Hyde after making just one appearance in the county cup. Apps: 1
Freelance
Buy a Photo
The centre back was a mainstay of the defence, although his partner changed regularly. Apps: 44

4. Ryan Qualter

The centre back was a mainstay of the defence, although his partner changed regularly. Apps: 44
Freelance
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 13