Boston United used 49 players last season... can you remember them all?

Boston United used 49 players during the 2018-19 campaign.

A mid-season rebuild and a high number of loanees, plus five players making their only appearance in a county cup contest, added to the total. Can you remember all of them?

1. George Willis The Pilgrims skipper has been a mainstay for most of the season, his second with the club. Apps: 43

2. Jordan Gough Joined in the summer, but left for Tamworth after struggling for game time. Apps: 6

3. John McCombe One of Craig Elliott's big-name signings, but joined Hyde after making just one appearance in the county cup. Apps: 1

4. Ryan Qualter The centre back was a mainstay of the defence, although his partner changed regularly. Apps: 44

