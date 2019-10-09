Boston United wait on Simon Ainge and Jay Rollins fitness ahead of Darlington clash

Boston United are hoping Simon Ainge and Jay Rollins will overcome injuries in time to face Darlington.

The Pilgrims travel to face the Quakers on Saturday, with Craig Elliott desperate for two of his star performers to be available.

Although Ainge is officially a Darlington player on loan at United this season, the two clubs agreed he would be allowed to feature in their National League North fixtures.

The former Luton Town, Harrogate and Guiseley centre back was replaced by Lewis Gibbens during the second half of Saturday’s FA Cup win at Sutton Coldfield Town.

“He got a kick on his calf, which tightened up. We wanted to see how it was going into the second half,” Elliott explained.

“He was struggling with it, but we’ve got a good replacement with Gibbo.

“It’s only in the FA Cup he (Ainge) can’t play (against Darlington).

“He can play in the league fixtures. The chances of drawing Darlington are slim so I agreed to that.”

Rollins missed the cup win at Coles Lane after being stretchered off during the victory over Southport a week earlier.

But it is hoped the bruising on his ankle will fully heal ahead of Saturday’s fixture.

“The plan is for them to get treatment in training (on Monday) and then train with us on Thursday,” Elliott added.

“Hayden (sports therapist Hayden Clifton) hopes neither is as bad as we first feared.”

Victory could see the Pilgrims return to the play-off spots, but the Quakers will be no pushovers.

Like United, Alun Armstrong’s side have won their past three matches in all competitions.

And despite sitting 15th in the table, they have won three and drawn one of their six home contests.

Last season’s visit to Blackwell Meadows saw United beaten 1-0, ending the game with nine men as Ben Middleton and George Willis were both shown straight red cards.

The contest will kick off at 3pm.