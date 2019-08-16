Boston United waiting on Dominic Knowles fitness ahead of Guiseley clash

Craig Elliott is hoping Dominic Knowles will be fit to face to face Guiseley tomorrow.

The Boston United manager will run the rule over his striker ahead of the National League North clash.

Knowles - who missed pre-season with a calf injury - made his first appearance for the Pilgrims in Tuesday’s 1-0 victory over Leamington.

Despite visibly lacking match fitness, the influentual link-up man almost played the full 90 minutes.

Now Elliott will asses whether Knowles is ready to make two starts in four days.

“I spoke to him and he felt great (after Leamington),” Elliott said.

“He played a lot more minutes than I thought he would. He looked pretty strong.

“He was a massive part of what we did, so we’ll see how his body is. It’s just pleasing to get him back.”

Elliott was delighted to have his summer signing back uin the fold, especially as fellow attackers Jordan Thewlis and Jay Rollins will begin three-match bans after today’s contst, following their red cards against the Brakes.

“He’s a great lad around the place and the fans appreciated his play as well, which is important,” Elliott added.

“That’s his first game, he didn’t have minutes in pre-season. I was on record as saying he trained well before he got his calf injury.

“He’s a class player and should be playing in the league above, I know that.

“But he’s here and if we can get runners off him he’ll become and even better player for us.”

Kick off will be at 3pm.

Craig Elliott on those four red cards