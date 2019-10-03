Boston United walking footballers spot on to win Midlands League Cup

Boston United’s Walking Football over 65s side kep their cool to win the Asha Healthcare Midlands League Cup following a penalty shoot-out.

The team ended their first season together in style, adding the trophy to runners-up spot in the Midlands League.

The Pilgrims topped their group by four points margin, scoring the most goals and without conceding once.

They drew 0-0 with Kimberley Kobblers and won 1-0 against Stamford Strollers, Bramcote and Oakham.

They drew their semi-final 0-0 with Oakham before winning 2-0 on penalties.

In the final they met Bramcote again, drawing 0-0 before winning 2-1 on penalties.

UNITED: Chris Bradford, Brian Long, Steve Eede, Brian Keates, Mick Goddard, John Sykes, Geoff Ward.

The club trains every Monday (7pm-8pm) at the Peter Paine astroturf, Tuesdays (11am-noon) at Swineshead Institute FC and Thursdasy (5.50pm-6.50pm) at Peter Paine astroturf.

Each session costs £3.50.