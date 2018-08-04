“A good day all round”! Elliott delighted with Boston United’s winning start

Craig Elliott described it as a ‘good day all round’ as his Boston United side kicked off their campaign with three points.

Andre Johnson’s 76th-minute winner got the Pilgrims off to a perfect start in the National League North against a physically combative Guiseley side.

“First win, first goal of the season and first clean sheet. You look to get them things as early as possible, so a good day all round,” Elliott told The Standard, praising his side for their game management.

“This is the nature of this league, they’re a big, powerful team and don’t let you play expansive football because they pin you back.

“They can bully you but we stood up to that today.

“We said we had to be patient, but that game management is not about entertaining people, but being efficient, which we were today.”

But the Boston backline, including Spencer Harris, who was moved back to join Ryan Qualter in central defence, gave as good as the Lions, who didn’t get a shot on target as keeper George Willis picked up his first clean sheet of the campaign.

“I told them, enjoy tonight, and we refocus tomorrow,” addd elliott, who takes his side to Leamington on Tuesday.