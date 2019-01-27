“A great day for me!” After months battling back from injury Jay Rollins reaped the rewards with Boston United

Jay Rollins proved that hard work pays off as he helped Boston United to a 5-4 win at Guiseley.

After months on the sidelines battling a groin injury, the Pilgrims attacker was left celebrating a day of milestones.

Not only was it United’s first win at Nethermoor Park in a decade, Rollins marked his 100th game for the club by scoring for the first time in 13 months, since Boxing Day 2017.

And if that wasn’t enough, Rollins also completed his first full match since February last year.

“I’m still doing rehab, trying to get back fully fit, but it is paying off,” Rollins said.

“It’s a good day to get two goals, get off the mark and three points.

“A first 90 for me today, so it’s a great day for me.”