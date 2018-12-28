A lot rests on Allott! Boston United hoping striker Gavin will overcome sickness bug

Craig Elliott is hoping Gavin Allott will be fit to face league leaders Bradford Park Avenue.

The Pilgrims’s five-goal striker missed Boxing Day’s defeat to Alfreton Town due to illness.

“I hope he’ll be back,” Elliott said. “It’s a bug but hopefully he’ll be fit.

“We need to regroup and work on a few things.”

Bradford arrive for Saturday’s clash top of the National League North after opening up a three-point gap between themselves and Chorley.

And Elliott hopes that their form this season, the culmination of hard work and good player recruitment as opposed to an inflated budget, will give hope to other teams with ambitions of challenging at the top.

He added: “I think they’ve had consistency and kept 90 per cent of the squad from last season.

“They’ve had luck with injuries, not had to change the team too much, but they’ve done well and good luck to them.

“I watched them play at Hereford and they have good discipline.

“But we have to do gwet back to picking up points.”

The match kicks off at 3pm.