A new league but the same old battles for experienced Davies

Ben Davies has entered unchartered territory - but he has promised to become a National League North connoisseur in a matter of weeks.

After a career spent in the Football League and Conference, the full back is experiencing life in his new division for the first time.

But the Boston United defender says he is keen to get up to scratch.

“Within a couple of weeks I’ll know every club, player and manager inside out,” he said.

“It’s just getting settled and geting used to it first. It’s all new to me, but I’ll learn about it all.”

While Davies (pictured) may be learning about his new surroundings, he knows his 18 years in the game means he will be able to hit the ground running on the pitch.

“It’s the same as any league, you need to win your battles,” said the 37-year-old.

“If you don’t win your battles, whether it’s a direct team or one who likes to play, you don’t do well.

“If you come up against someone in a duel you have to win it.

“The team that wins the most duels is likely to win the game at any level.”

Like many of Boston’s experienced former Football League players, Davies was convinced to move to the Jakemans Stadium my manager Craig Elliott’s ambition and enthusiasm.

“Just how positive he is and how much success he wants to bring,” said Davies on his decision to turn down two Football League offers to move to Boston.

“He has a picture of where he wants to go and you buy into it.

“The manager’s the main man. He’s the go-to.

“I’ve been in teams and at clubs where the manager’s been brilliant and everyone’s bouncing, but if they’re down then everyone’s flat as a pancake.

“They are the go-to and the peope you look to. I’m looking forward to getting fully fit and playing for him.

“I’ve always set my standard high and tried to do my best.”