‘A nice little start!’ Boston United boss Elliott enjoying taking a peek at the league table

Craig Elliott admits he is enjoying the look of the National League North table right now.

Managers regularly play down a good start to the season, pretending they’re not interested in how things shape up early on.

But with Boston United up to third, three points behind unbeaten leaders Chorley, the Pilgrims boss is taking a bit of time to savour the moment.

“It’s that cliche that you don’t look at league tables. But you know what, you do,” he said.

“If we were bottom of the league there’d be a lot of people telling me we were bottom of the league, so we’ve got to be honest about that.

“It’s a nice little start but we’re miles off where we want to be.”

Elliott believes there is still much more to come from his team and, despite three wins from four matches, he remains critical of his side’s performances to date, particularly in attck where he believes there should be more of a cutting edge.

However, following victories over Guiseley, FC United and Nuneaton, the manager says he will enjoy each and every win and never been compacent enough to play them down.

“They’re all challenges,” he said.

“People say you’re playing a weaker team, it’s nonsense. Every win is hard fought in this league.

“I’ll never disrespect any win and I’ll enjoy it for what it is.”