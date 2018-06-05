‘A striker is the priority’! Elliott hopes to make more Boston United signings this week

Craig Elliott expects to unveil more Boston United signings this week.

Over the weekend the Pilgrims announced the arrivals of serial winners Nathan Arnold and Ben Middleton, and the manager says more targets are close to penning contracts.

Ben Middleton.

“Hopefully we’ll announce another two or three this week,” sais Elliott, who is spending today looking to unearth a few gems at the Vardy Academy.

“We wanted to make it about quality over quantity, so that’s why it’s taken a little while to start making signings.

“A striker is the priority now.”

Former Mansfield Town attacker Nathan Arnold is a real coup for Boston.

Craig Elliott and assistant Darren Smith.

The 30-year-old has won promotions with Grimsby Town, Cambridge United, Lincoln City and Alfreton Town, also winning the FA Trophy with The U’s and Mariners.

He will join the Pilgrims as a player-coach.

“Nathan had a lot of offers but he saw that we’re on the crest of a wave after last season,” Elliott added.

“He knows Boston’s a big club and, like with Grimsby and Lincoln, he was attracted to joining a club and knowing he could held improve where they are.”

“He will work with my current team. I want to improve a few things around the place and one of those is giving each of the coaches an area to work on.”

Middleton is no stranger to the Jakemans Stadium, having had two spells on loan last season.

The versatile defender has won already promotion from the National League North with North Ferriby and Harrogate.

“Everyone knows Ben’s a quality player,” added Elliott, who is believed to have beaten Guiseley to the 23-year-old’s signature.

“There were a few clubs interested so we hard to work hard to get him here.

“But I think he’s enjoyed his time with us and likes the atmosphere around the place.”