A touch of envy! Elliott wants to bring glory to Boston United after watching Salford’s title celebrations

Craig Elliott watched Salford City collect the National League North trophy with a touch of envy.

But that has only made the Boston United manager more determined to bring the glory days back to the Jakemans Stadium.

After three promotions in four years, Elliott walked away from Shaw Lane to test himself with the Pilgrims in November.

But despite completing his mission as he dragged the club out of the bottom three and to safety, he admitted he missed adding another medal to his collection.

“There’s a touch of envy watching them collect the trophy,” he said.

“I like to be involved in these occasions, there’s no better feeling than winning the league.”

However, Elliott had plenty to celebrate himself as his Pilgrims beat Salford 2-1 thanks to goals from Reece Thompson and Kabongo Tshimanga, completing back-to-back victories over the top two in the space of four days.

“I’m happy with the result. We’re a top five team on form and results don’t lie,” Elliott added, finihing the day with an outside chance of earning a play-off spot after his side battled to overcome a spirited City side and a partying partisan crowd.

“We were outstanding. It would be easy as a player to roll over and give them a league title.

“But we need to be true to ourselves and true to the league. We deserve a lot of credit and overcame a lot of adversity.

“I’m really proud of that dressing room.”

Boston may have won the day, but Harrogate’s defeat at Bradford Park Avenue ensured the title went to the Ammies.