After a week of reflection, Craig Elliott prepares his Boston United side for Kidderminster Harriers test

After a week of soul searching Craig Elliott is preparing to take his Boston United side to Kidderminster Harriers.

Two underachieving sides will meet at Aggborough today, both keen to pick up the three points that could act as a springboard for their season.

For Boston, 12th in the National League North, they will be looking to end a winless run of five matches, including two late levellers which cost them victories.

Ninth-placed Harriers have recorded two wins and two draws from their last 11 contest.

Saturday’s clash will see chairman Colin Gordon take charge of the club at home for the first time this season following the exit of Neil Macfarlane.

He made his dug-out debut during Tuesday’s 2-1 defeat at Spennymoor.

After a hectic Christmas period which saw Boston play four times in 11 days, Elliott has spent the past week reflecting on his side’s recent form and, in particular, the 2-1 defeat to Altrincham last weekend.

“It’s about picking up our confidence this week and me reflecting on myself and whether I’ve got it right,” he said. “I just think, analyising individuals, formations.

“We’ve been pretty consistent for four or five weeks, similar formation, similar starting XI. They’ve been a fraud (against Altrincham), back to what they were like.”

Five Pilgrims played every minute of Boston’s past five matches (George Willis, Andy Thanoj, Ryan Qualter, Ashley Jackson and Ben Davies), with Brad Abbott, Nicky Walker and Max Wright also starting each of those games.

Does Elliott believe complacency could be creeping in?

“There’s probably a case for that, a case that they looked leggy as well,” the manager added, before warning his team they need to approach today’s game the right way.

“If I’m using excuses, a bit, as there’s some players who have played every minute.

“But I think they’re excuses really, they mentally didn’t approach the game the right way.”

Kick off will be at 3pm.