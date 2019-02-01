Allott adamant Boston United strike partnership has much more to offer

Gavin Allott believes his partnership with Jay Rollins can only get better.

Boston United’s big man-pacy man combination has been pleasing manager Craig Elliott, especially after Saturday’s 5-4 success at Guiseley in which Rollins scored twice and Allott got one.

However, despite drawing a blank at Spennymoor, Allott believes there is still much more to come.

“I think we’ve started to form a good partnership, we’re creating chances,” Allott said.

“It’s starting to work.

“We’ve only had a few games together so it’s not been bad.

“Things can only get better.”

Allott has been asked to play as part of a two-man attack and also as a lone striker with wingers flanking him as a forward three this term.

But the former Frickley and Goole attacker says he is happy to do his job in either system.

“I’ve played as the lone striker quite a lot and I’ve also played as a two,” he added.

“Either or, I don’t really mind, but I feel it works better as a two with Jay as we’re able to stretch teams a bit.

“Sometimes with wingers they’re a bit distant from me, while with Jay we stay closer together.

“I like two up front.”