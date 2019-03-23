Allott ruled out and Cresswell handed debut as Boston United make four changes to face York City

Gavin Allott has been ruled out of Boston United’s clash at York City.

The 10-goal striker has failed to get over a thigh injury picked up in last week’s defeat to Chorley.

Defender Ryan Cresswell will make his debut after arriving from Mickleover yesterday while Nicky Wroe returns to the starting XI to face his former club.

Max Wright also returns to the side with Jonathan Wafula, suspended Ben Middleton and Jake Wright, unavailable to face his parent club, missing out.

YORK: Bartlett, Griffiths, Ferguson, Newton, Mirfin, McLoughlin, Moke, Burgess, Parkin, Burrow, Langstaff; Subs: Bencherif, York, Kempster, Harris, Whitley.

UNITED: Willis, Davies, Smith, Wroe, Cresswell, Qualter, Thanoj, Abbott, Rollins, Walker, Wright; Subs: Wafula, Clare, Johnson, Slew, Jackson.