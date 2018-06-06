An old club but a fresh challenge! Boryszczuk says Boston United return wasn’t in doubt after boss Elliott sold it to him

Richard Boryszczuk knew that returning to Boston United was the right thing to do after being sold the club by manager Craig Elliott.

Boryszczuk has returned to the chief scout role at the Jakemans Stadium after leaving National League North rivals Southport at the end of last season.

“It feels really good to be back home,” said Lincolnshire-based Boryszczuk.

“I had a couple of other offers, one from the league above and one from the league below.

“They were both interesting me, but Craig Elliott rang up as soon it was announced I’d left Southport.

“He made a real effort and made me feel like I’d be welcome back at the club and have a role to play.

“That made my mind up.”

Returning to familiar surroundings will be an advantage for Boryszczuk, who left on good terms with club officials and fans.

He decided to join the Sandgrounders after his role changed when Adam Murray replaced previous boss Dennis Greene, who had offered him his first role with the Pilgrims.

And now he will have to get used to another way of working as he links up with Elliott for the first time.

“Obviously, I know about the club as it was my first job in scouting,” Boyszczuk continued.

“I’d left before Craig had come in but we’d had a few chats in the past about football in general.

“I was always impressed with who he was, what he wanted to do and what he had achieved.

“When he called me he sold me the club even more, it was a no-brainer.

“Dennis gave me my first scouting position and as time went on I became more and more involved.

“But under Adam I was taking more of a back seat. He had his own ideas and ways of doing things.

“I enjoy working closely with the manager, working on the opposition and recruitment.”

Things may have gone a little quiet at the Jakemans Stadium since the end of the season but, despite the lack of early player signings, the chief scout is convinced that a good team will be assembled.

He said: “There has been a lot of hard work going on, believe me.

“It’s a bit like a duck, all the kicking goes on under water.

“There have been a lot of discussions and meetings going on.

“Craig knows it’s important to put the work in to make sure the right people come in and it pays off. It’s definitely not been a quiet time.”

Boryszczuk knew his time at Southport was up when manager Kevin Davies, the former Bolton Wanderers striker, departed the club, sure that a new boss would want his own team in place.

But Boryszczuk believes the experience allows him to return better at his role.

“I had a great opportunity to work with Kevin Davies at Southport,” he added.

“I didn’t know him before he offered me the job, so that was flattering to get a call from someone with his track record in the game.

“I learnt a lot from Kevin and at Southport. It was a different area so I got to know more about different players in a different part of the country.

“I think I’ve definitely come back a better scout with more experience, knowledge and contacts.”

Pilgrims manager Elliott is a self-confessed control freak when it comes to scouting and recruitment.

However, he believes the arrival of Boryszczuk will only strengthen the club’s network.

“After speaking to Richard it was obvious how much he loves the club,” Elliott said.

“It will be good to have different opinions and another set of eyes on things.

“We both work in different areas, but we can mix that up too and get different opinions on teams and players.

“I’m looking forward to it.”