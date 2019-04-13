Andre Johnson makes first start since August as Boston United face injury and illness crisis

Boston United have been forced to field a makeshift side for today’s contest against Darlington - after five players fell foul of illness and injury.

Leading scorers Nicky Walker and Gavin Allott are both sidelined, as is central defender Ryan Cresswell.

Strikers Tom Clare and Jordan Slew - who were set to be Elliott’s front two this morning - have both pulled out due to illness.

Craig Elliott has received some good news, however, as Ben Middleton returns from his two-match suspension.

The missing quintet means striker Andre Johnson will make his first start since August, and his third of the season, joining Jay Rollins and Jonathan Wafula in attack in a 4-3-3 formation.

UNITED: Willis, Davies, Smith, Thanoj, Middleton, Qualter, M. Wright, Abbott, Johnson, Rollins, Wafula; Subs: Wroe, Jackson, Hawkes, Parkin.

DARLINGTON: Turner, Trotman, Jackson, Holness, Ainge, Galbraith, T. Elliott, Palmer, Thompson, icholson, Henshall; Subs: Kneeshaw, Saunders, Burn, K. Elliott, Bascome.

REF: James Bell.