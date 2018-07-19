Angry Craig Elliott labels Boston United’s county cup defeat a ‘wake-up call and step back’

Craig Elliott hopes last night’s Lincs Senior Cup defeat will be a ‘wake-up call’ for his Boston United squad.

Michael Jacklin netted a stoppage-time winner as Lincoln United dumped the Pilgrims out of the county cup at the Jakemans Stadium.

“I was really disappointed with tonight, many aspects of the game,” Elliott said.

“I was struggling to get any positives.

“Pre-season is pre-season. You try to gradually improve, but tonight was a step back.

Kevin Hemagou and Matt Cotton put the Whites 2-0 up before substitutes Grant Roberts and Andre Brown found late levellers for Boston.

But as the hosts switched off while defending a free kick in time added on they conceded a costly goal.

“The only positive I can take is that these things happen now, the players realise how hard it is to play at home when teams want to come and win,” Elliott added.

“They’ll run and try to fight and do whatever they can.

“Lincoln are no different to a big team in our league, they’ll give everything they can.

“They deserved to win, so it’s a wake-up call.”

Keeper Dylan Parkin was sent off for a tripping Paul Grimes as he was through on goal after dispossessing the Boston stopper, Grimes missing the target with his spot kick.

Although new county cup rules mean Parkin won’t serve a suspension, Elliott believes referee Mark Swift made the correct decision.

“Pre-season or not, he deserves to go,” tha manager said.

“He made a mistake and he held his hands up. He shouldn’t have been caught with the ball.”

While stressing that his squad must make significant improvements before August 4, Elliott did find time to praise goalscorers Roberts and Brown.

He continued: “It’s not easy coming on at 2-0 down with 10 men, so I’m pleased with what they gave us.

“I thought Ash Jackson had a really good game, so a few litle positives when I sit down and think about it.

“But in general, a lot of work to do.”