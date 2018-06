Ben Middleton has become a permanent Pilgrim, signing a one-year contract.

The versatile defender made 14 appearances on loan at Boston United from Harrogate Town last season, scoring one goal.

But the 23-year-old has agreed to join the club on a full-time basis after agreeing a deal, joining Nathan Arnold, George Willis, Ryan Qualter, Andi Thanoj, Brad Abbott and Jay Rollins in Craig Elliott’s squad.