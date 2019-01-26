“Are we good now?” Elliott says Boston United’s ‘deserved’ win at Guiseley only proves how competitive the league is

Craig Elliott couldn’t quite explain what he’d seen as Boston United left Guiseley with a 5-4 victory, but he was happy to claim the points.

Jay Rollins scored a brace while Gavin Allott, Brad Abbott and Lewis Gibbens all found the net for the Pilgrims.

Kayadi Odejayi and Rowan Liburd added braces for the hosts in a game where the two sides took it in tuns to take the lead.

“I’m not sure what to make of the game. But I know we won and it’s a nice feeling,” Elliott said.

“That’s what I said to the players, it’s been coming and I don’t care how it comes.

“We deserved a win after the last few weeks.”

Boston have boasted one of the National League North’s best defences this season and, despite shipping four times in 90 minutes, Elliott refused to be too concerned.

He added: “You do get these games every now and again. Both defences looked shaky and there were chances there.

“You just felt you could score. We did well to come back after going behind and being pegged back. We showed a lot of resilience.

“We have got a good defensive record. My gut says they’re just bigger than us and it’s difficult to combat that.

“We could have dealt with them better but, ultimately, from all angles, corners, free kicks, throw-ins, when you’re struggling to mark because you haven’t got that size they’re always going to cause problems.”

United ended the day four points off the play-off spots.

And that led Elliott to question how many more twists and turns there would be this campaign.

“Are we good now?” He asked.

“One week we’re in a relegation battle and a poor team, the next week we’re half decent and looking at promotion.

“I think we’ve got to find a happy medium. This game sums up the league, it’s competitive.”