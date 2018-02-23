Atkinson wants to put down roots at Boston United

Wes Atkinson is keen to impress at Boston United and earn a long-term deal.

The full back recently joined the club after Ben Middleton was recalled from his loan by Harrogate Town.

And after short-term stints with a number of clubs, he says he is ready to put down some roots.

“I had my time at West Brom and two years at Notts County, but I never really established myself,” he said.

“But everywhere I’ve been seems to be a month or two.

“I want to have a good run, impress the manger and sort something out.”

Atkinson still has ambitions of returning to the professional game, but knows that would only come if he succeeded at the Jakemans Stadium.

He added: “I think, personally, my ambitions are to get back ino the Football League and play at the highest level possible for myself,” he continued.

“But I need a place where I can be consistent and play week-in and week-out.

“When you get the consistency, that is where positive things come about.”