Ava on the right path for talent

Young footballer Ava Houlston attended an FA Girls’ Regional Development Training Day on Sunday, which is part of the England Talent Pathway.

Thirteen-year-old Ava, who plays for Boston United’s under 14s Regional Talent Club, travelled to York to train alongside other talented female footballers across the region.

She is currently in her second season with the Pilgrims United, having previously been a Centre of Excellence player with the Lincolnshire FA.

Ava - a Skegness Grammar School pupil - is predominantly a right-sided midfield player that is comfortable playing in various outfield roles.

The Talent Pathway is an’ attempt to unearth the top young players and try to help them progress into the national team. Ava is pictured with former England manager Hope Powell.