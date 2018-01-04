Backroom staff add new ‘atmosphere’

Craig Elliott believes his backroom staff have helped bring a change of atmosphere to the Boston United dressing room.

The Pilgrims boss’ team of Darren Smith, Lee Stratford and goalkeeping coach Rich Lawrence jojned the club at the start of December, following the departures of Karl Hawley and Dave McCarthy.

“It just gives me familiarity in terms of what they bring, the different voices,” Elliott (pictured) said of the trio who has worked closely with in the past.

“They bring a different atmosphere to the dressing room and we’ve all got different areas we all work on.

“It just feels more like it’s my squad and my dressing room now.”