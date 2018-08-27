Bank Holiday misery as Boston United beaten at BPA

Boston United suffered back-to-back defeats for only the second time under Craig Elliott as they went down 1-0 at Bradford Park Avenue this afternoon.

It has been a Bank Holiday to forget for the Pilgrims, with two defeats and no goals in the space of three days seeing them slip from second to sixth in the National League North.

The previous occasion United lost concurrent matches came against Leamington and York City last season, although postponements meant those contests were three weeks, not days, apart.

Elliott made three changes to the side which lost 2-0 to Spennymoor on Saturday, Ryan Qualter, Ben Davies and Jonny Margetts in for Toby Lees, Ben Middleton and the injured Nathan Arnold.

The hosts were handed a 15th-minute lead from the penalty spot, Oli Johnson converting after former BPA defender Qualter fouled Conor Branson.

George Willis, who had guessed correctly, was then called upon to deny former United loanee Jake Beesley a scoring opportunity as he loomed down on goal.

Boston went in search of a leveller but Margetts could only scoop his effort into Steve Drench’s arms, while Nicky Walker’s furious free kick rattled the underside of the Bradford bar.

Beesley dragged an effort wide for the hosts, while Adam Marriott hit Drench’s side netting and Jonathan Wafula and Margetts headed wide of the mark as the opening 45 came to a close.

Boston began the second half with intent but Drench denied Margetts from close range while, at the other end, Spencer’s effort clipped the outside of Willis’ post.

Drench was again called upon to deny Walker’s stabbed effort while Jordan Gough’s 25-yard drive and Spencer Harris’ header both failed to work the keeper.

More Boston pressure saw Craig Westcarr hit the side netting on the spin and, in stoppage time, Andre Johnson’s strike was repelled.

BPA: Drench, Ross, Clee, Branson, Killock, Havern, Wroe, Knight (Nowakowski 74), Beesley, Johnson (Toulson 82), Spencer (Dawson 67); Subs (not used): Boshell, Atkinson.

UNITED: Willis, Davies, Gough, Thanoj, Harris, Qualter, Wafula (Johnson 80), Abbott, Marriott (Westcarr 60), Margetts (Keane 60), Walker; Subs (not used): Middleton, Lees.

REF: Dean Hulme.

GOALS: BPA - Johnson (15).

BOOKINGS: BPA - Clee (28), Wroe (34), Drench (90); UNITED - Harris (36), Johnson (81).