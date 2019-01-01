Barnsley loanee Chisholm could be a goal threat, warns Boston United boss Elliott

Craig Elliott believes new Boston United signing Tai-Reece Chisholm may have a few goals in him.

The 18-year-old attacking midfielder signed on a month’s youth loan from League One Barnsley, taking his place on the bench for Saturday’s 2-2 draw with Bradford Park Avenue.

“He’s a fast young lad who can play two or three positions, he’s versatile and has good discipline without the ball,” Elliott said of the Birmingham City youth team product.

“I saw him score twice in pre-season against Guiseley and my assistant (Lee Stratford) saw him score against QPR for the under 23s as well.”