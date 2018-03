Boston United have verbally agreed to extend Jake Beesley’s loan until the end of the season.

The striker’s spell officially ends after Monday’s match at Nuneaton Town.

But manager Craig Elliott says that parent Club Salford City are happy to let Beesley remain with the Pilgrims.

“I think it’s been verbally agreed,” the manager said.

“Hopefully, barring no injuries to Salford, that should be sorted over Easter.”