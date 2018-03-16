Beesley wants to buy into the Boston United way after linking up with old boss Elliott

Jake Beesley wants to buy into the Boston United way.

The Salford City striker made his Pilgrims debut during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at York City, after arriving on a month-long loan.

Beesley has previously worked under manager Craig Elliott at Shaw Lane, and is enjoying his reunion.

“I’m happy to be working with him again,”Beesley said.

“I had a good loan spell before, I like the way he plays and the way he works so it’s a good fit for me.

“It helps when there’s good players in and around you, it keeps you on your toes.”

Beesley, who was a Chesterfield youth team product, will train with the Ammies on Mondays and Fridays, linking up with the Pilgrims on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

And now he is keen to regain his match fitness and begin finding the net.

“I’ve not started a game for a while so it was nice to get back out there,” continued Beesley (pictured).

“I was impressed with the boys and thought we started really well.

“It’s important to get minutes but I want to be part of something.

“I want to help the lads and the gaffer and I want to do the best I can.

“I feel that as I get more match fit and get more games under me I think they (goals) will come.”

Beesley suffered an ankle injury at Bootham Crescent, but expects to be ready to face FC United on Saturday (KO 3pm), before returning to the north west to face Stockport County on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm).

He said: “At first I thought it was a bad one, but with ankles they come back to you.

“I think I should be ok.”