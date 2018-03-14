Ben Middleton could end the season a champion, but he says Boston United is his priority

Ben Middleton says he is fully focussed on forcing Boston United up the table - despite the fact he could be crowned a National League North champion.

The defender will remain with the Pilgrims for the rest of the campaign after agreeing to a second loan spell from league leaders Harrogate Town.

Middleton will also come up against his parent club’s main title rivals Salford City and Brackley with United.

And while he admits he would be happy to put a dent in their title ambitions, he says his number one focus is doing well for Craig Elliott’s side.

“I was happy to come back. When I got recalled to Harrogate I was hoping to play more games than I did,” Middleton said.

“It would be nice if I could still help Harrogate out, but I’m completely concentrating on getting Boston up the table.

“With Boston you can look at both ends of the table, and maybe we can still get up there.

“But my eyes are completely on the Boston games.”

MIddleton, who did not taste defeat during his initial loan with the Pilgrims, had a return to forget as he was sent off late on during Saturday’s 1-0 defeat at York City.

He will now miss Saturday’s home match with FC United, Tuesday’s trip to Stockport County and the trek to Chorley.

But he is keen to make amends when his suspension is over.

“Games are coming up thick and fast so hopefully the ban won’t be too long,” he added.

“I want to go again as soon as I’m back.”

Reflecting on his red, Middleton - who won promotion from this division with North Ferriby two seasons ago - added: “I think my head had gone a little bit.

“I hadn’t really thought about the challenge I’ve gone in for, but I do think it’s a harsh straight red if theirs (Simon Heslop) was a yellow.

“Mine wasn’t anywhere near as bad as that.

“It was the heat of the moment and a bit immature of me, but it’s in the moment. I regret it.”

As part of his loan, Middleton is unable to play in United’s fixture with Harrogate, due to take place on April 17.