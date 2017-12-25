Best of enemies! Stabana wants to get the better of Derby County teammates as Boston United face Gainsborough Trinity

Kyron Stabana is looking to complete his loan spell at Boston United with victory against the teammates who encouraged him to move to York Street.

The Derby County defender could find himself in action against fellow Rams youngsters Henrich Ravas and Matty Taylor on Boxing Day as the Pilgrims host Gainsborough Trinity.

Henrich Ravas.

And although the friends will be looking to outdo each other, it was advice from the Blues boys which helped persuade Stabana to join United on loan.

“Henrich’s played for Boston as well, so I spoke to him about the club,” Stabana said.

“He’s said nothing but good things about the club.

“Matty and Henrich are at Gainsborough and they’ve said it’s a really good league, a tough league as well.”

Stabana’s loan will come to an end on Boxing Day, as will Hull City defender Adam Curry’s stay with the club.

“It’s the first loan spell, it’s all came about quite quickly really,” Stabana said.

“I’m happy to be at Boston, it’s a big club.

“It’s a great experience for me to get out here and play men’s football.”

United will host Trinity on Boxing Day (KO 3pm), seeking revenge for their Lincs Senior Cup final defeat last month.

The reverse fixture at the Northolme will be played on New Year’s Day.