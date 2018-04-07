Boring, boring Boston? Elliott enjoyed United’s ‘professional’ second half in Darlington

Craig Elliott enjoyed a boring second half as Boston United left Darlington with a 2-1 win.

In a game of two halves Reece Thompson and Ashley Hemmings were on target as the Pilgrims made the most of a dominant opening 45 minutes.

Reece Styche’s strike meant the Quakers had a positive to take into the second half, but Boston shut up shop and limited their hosts to few real chances.

“We kept them at arm’s length and still had a few shots. It was a professional performance,” Elliott said of the second half.

“We didn’t have to entertain second half, we put in the work in the first half.

“We got in front and stayed there. I don’t remember George (Willis) having a save to make.

“We’ve been guilty in the past of conceding sloppy goals. To be boring pleased me.

“We’ve got a lot of quality on the ball, I know that. But off the ball you have to put a shift in and that pleased me.”

Elliott, however, had a different kind of praise for his side’s overall heroics.

“It was a good performance all round. It got a bit shaky towards the end but that’s natural,” he said.

“I think first half it was as good as we’ve been for a long time.

“They were high quality goals, especially the second one - a lot of passing movement.

“We talked this week about being clinical at the right times and that’s what we did.

“We’ve been playing well and not having the rub of the green. It’s nice now to be putting in the performances and getting the results.”